Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

In Kumluca, cars were sometimes washed through the streets. (Screenshot) © Screenshot/NTV

In Turkey, heavy rains caused flooding in the province of Antalya on Monday. Some cars were swept away by the water masses.

Kumluca – While winter has finally arrived in Germany with freezing temperatures, heavy rain on Monday (December 12) caused severe flooding in the province of Antalya in southern Turkey. Numerous pictures and videos on social networks show the water masses. Some cars were swept away and driven through the streets.

Floods in Antalya: “Not experienced for 50 years”

Kumluca County was particularly hard hit by the heavy rains. “We haven’t experienced a situation like this for 50 years,” Mayor Mustafa Köleoglu told Turkish broadcaster NTV. The schools remained closed. They have also asked the civil protection for help.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, the extreme weather has caused damage to almost 500 cars and 100 houses in the province. He told the broadcaster CNN Türk.

Turkey: Damage in several counties after heavy rains

The heavy rain that started on Sunday also caused flooding and flooded houses in Finike district, according to the state news agency Anadolu. People had to be rescued from vehicles and houses. In both schools, too, classes were suspended for a day. Emergency services and residents cleared the streets, which were partially covered in mud, on Monday, as can be seen in the pictures.

In addition to tourism, the Antalya region is also important because of the extensive fruit and vegetable cultivation. How big the damage is for such companies was not clear for the time being. According to Anadolu, a farmer suffered a heart attack after seeing his greenhouse flooded. He had died in the hospital. (ph/dpa)