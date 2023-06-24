Let’s find out together all the details of this news that is making the rounds on the web

fans of Temptation Island they can’t wait for Monday 26 June to find out what the new edition of Maria De Filippi’s program will be like. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the earnings received by Filippo Bisciglia and the couples featured in this new edition. Let’s find out all the details together.

Monday 26th June Temptation Island, after a few years of hiatus, it will once again enter the homes of Italians. These days the topic concerning the amount they would receive is interesting a lot Philip Bisciglia and the couples protagonists of this new edition of the reality show. In this regard, ‘Dagospia’ thought about revealing some background, even if the rumors in circulation have not been confirmed.

According to what the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino reveals, it seems that the couples participating in the program created by Maria De Filippi would receive an amount between 1,800 and 2,600 euros for a 21-day stay in Sardinia. But that’s not all. ‘Dagospia, in fact, has also revealed the amount that the conductor would receive Philip Bisciglia.

In this regard, the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino has revealed that the conductor would receive a fee of 50 thousand euros. Despite the insistence of the rumors, it must be emphasized that at the moment the rumors circulating have never been confirmed.

Temptation Islanddid one of the couples lie to the production?

Over the last few hours, the news has emerged that one of the protagonist couples of the new edition of Temptation Island have lied to production. Who are we talking about? According to rumors, it seems that the couple concerned is the one formed by Alessia Bottle and Davide Rosati.

To make public the rumor that is circulating in these hours was Alessandro Rosica. These were the words ofgossip expert on this much-talked-about story: