The Azzurri closed the group unbeaten, struggling a lot with an aggressive Germany: it finished 3-2 for Giannelli & co. Saturday in Bari the next appointment

Italy-Germany 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12)

Italy ends undefeated even if this news had a purely symbolic value. Now it’s getting serious, 8 teams are at home and the remaining 16 are concentrated in Bari and Varna (Bulgaria) to elect the best four who will play the men’s volleyball European Championship. Exam passed to get to the elimination matches, the Azzurri seem ready and from Saturday 9 September they will have to prove it. De Giorgi does not change formation and launches the same Italy that has played the most up to now with Germany. Instead, the Pole Winiarski who leads Germany leaves Grozer on the bench (thinking of the round of 16 with the Netherlands?) and shuffles the cards a bit. The result is a fun match that fascinates the more than 5000 (sold out) of Ancona also because Germany tries in every way to annoy the home team especially with the joke. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin: 22,083 new cases and 130 deaths

Italy, what an effort — And in the first set, the serve causes trouble for Italy, which is down by two breaks. But when the points that count get close then the Azzurri make the difference, first they draw and then they overtake thanks to some blocking prowess and an ace from Galassi. It is already time for Germany to surrender. It begins in the second set with the Azzurri in difficulty: Shott and the others shoot from 9 meters full fire and the Azzurri are still chasing. Italy is once again in trouble in reception and goes down by 4 points, but when the Germans think they’ve made it, Italy is already tied 20-20. But even this slightly mixed Germany won (still batting one more point) and Karlitzek equalised. It is the first set lost by Italy up to here. In the second set Sbertoli took the field and took over Giannelli’s place, Italy clearly didn’t want to lose a set: they flew 7-1. All done? Not even for a dream, Winiarski’s team always betting a lot on the serve, comeback. Draw at 13, draw at 15. Italy is a bit distracted, perhaps having already reached the top of the group (and will face North Macedonia on Saturday almost simultaneously with Spalletti’s national team who also makes his debut for the Macedonians, but in Skopye), then another block from Galassi takes away the threat and in an amen Italy is again +4. Then Alessandro Michieletto does the rest: 2-1. See also Teacher has the Rome anthem sung in class: viral video, parents' protest

Towards the tie break — Sbertoli remains on the field, Bottolo enters for Lavia and Italy goes down 3-1. Germany remains in command: they even add a lead of 4 points (12-8), the gap widens because the serve is increasingly heavy (16-9). While the German batsmen make strikes with the blue “skittles” which collect ace over and over again. In the end, the gap is very clear. Rinaldi also enters for Bottolo and Mosca for Galassi before Germany scores 2-2. Rinaldi remains and Italy is unable to free themselves from Germany, which does not give up anything and reaches 10-10 in the tiebreak by recovering once again. Giannelli is also back on the field but Italy has to sweat to the last point for their fifth victory in this European Championship. Now the knockout stage.

September 6, 2023 (change September 6, 2023 | 23:59)

