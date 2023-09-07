Jorge Luis Vargas of the Colombian police reports on the participation of Colombians in the assassination, in July 2021. Maria Jose Gonzalez Beltran (Long Visual Press/Universal Imag)

The case of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has taken an unexpected turn. Retired Colombian army captain Germán Rivera, one of the alleged leaders of the mercenary command that assassinated the Haitian president in Port-au-Prince in July 2021, will plead guilty in Miami this Thursday. This is how he revealed it The New York Times this Wednesday, after the newspaper received a message informing about Rivera’s decision from a spokeswoman for the federal attorney’s office in the southern district of Florida. The acceptance of charges is a great advance in the case, point out the legal experts consulted, since they hope that Rivera will collaborate with justice and testify against his co-defendants.

Rivera, 45, is accused by the US Justice of having recruited and organized a group of 28 hitmen, 26 of them Colombians, who committed the assassination. On the night of July 7, 2021, the mercenaries entered the private residence of the then president in the Haitian capital. The commando shot Moïse 12 times, who died instantly. He was murdered for trying to send a list of people linked to drug trafficking to the United States, according to an investigation by The New York Times.

For Juan David Bazzani, a criminal lawyer from the Externado de Colombia University, Rivera’s decision to accept the charges indicates that the Colombian plans to collaborate with the investigation. “Cooperating requires him to accept that he participated in and organized the operation. That makes him the most important witness for the Prosecutor’s Office,” says Bazzani. Eleven alleged conspirators have been arrested in the United States and are awaiting trial, according to the Justice Department.

The retired captain was arrested in Haiti and extradited to the United States, where he pleaded not guilty to the crime in February 2022. Now, faced with the possibility of facing a life sentence for four counts of conspiracy to murder and kidnapping, he has decided acquiesce to the accusations in order to receive “prison benefits”, says criminal lawyer Iván Cancino. An admission of guilt along with his cooperation with the investigation may result in him receiving “a less severe sentence” or “a less harsh holding situation,” Cancino explains.

Moise’s state funeral was held on July 23 in Cap-Haitien. Orlando Barria (EFE)

Rivera is prosecuted in Florida by the US government under a law known as “universal jurisdiction”, which allows the US country to investigate criminal acts committed anywhere on the planet, as long as its financial system has been used to pay for the crime. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Rivera and the other members of the conspiracy received a payment of $50,000 from Antonio Intriago, the owner of a private security company in Miami. Intriago is also being investigated for the assassination.

In June this year, another member of the plot, Haitian-Chilean Rodolphe Jaar, was sentenced to life in prison in the United States for Moïse’s murder. The Prosecutor’s Office ruled that he conspired to “commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and to provide material support resulting in death” and that he “was responsible for providing weapons to the Colombian accomplices to facilitate the carrying out of the operation.” Jaar was arrested in the Dominican Republic in January of this year and in March he pleaded guilty in the United States.

More than two years after Moïse’s assassination, Haiti remains without a president. There have been no elections and, after decades of dictatorships and natural disasters, the country has entered a state of chaos in which criminal gangs have gained power. Amid the misrule, a cholera outbreak broke out last October, killing more than 450 people.

