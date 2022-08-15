Change in the race, it is appropriate to say, at the European time trial. The technical commissioner of the time trials Marco Velo, having assessed the general physical conditions of the athletes concerned and in agreement with them, after consulting the national coordinator Roberto Amadio, decided to field Filippo Ganna to replace Matteo Sobrero at the European time trial on Wednesday at Monk. Therefore the two time trials in the race will be Filippo Ganna and Mattia Cattaneo.