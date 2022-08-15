Kim reciprocates by stating that countries are longtime allies; North Korea supports Russia in the war against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-Un that the two countries should expand their bilateral relations. The information was released by the North Korean state agency. KCNA this Monday (15.Aug.2022).

In a letter for the Korean Liberation Day, the Russian said the nations share a tradition of friendship and cooperation. He also said that closer ties are in the interests of both and can help strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia.

Isolated, North Korea declared support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. In February, the North Korean government said that the root of the problem is political “US hegemony”it’s the “Western countries’ disrespect for Russia’s legitimate security interests.”

Alongside Syria, in July, North Korea recognized the dissident territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, as independent states, as did Moscow.

ANSWER

In return for Putin’s words, according to the KCNA, Kim sent a letter to the Russian president in which he cites the origin of the friendship. According to the North Korean leader, ties between the countries were strengthened in World War II, when the Korean peninsula was occupied by Japan.

After that historic moment, “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between Russia and North Korea have reached new heights, thwarting threats and provocations from hostile military forces, Kim said in the letter.