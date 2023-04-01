Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s husband, is involved in a controversy outside the world of show business. And it is that the notary and businessman was accused of having tripled his economic income in the last two months thanks to the contracts entered into with the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima since Rafael Lopez Aliaga took office as mayor. It should be noted that none of those involved has ruled on this case that raises doubts and suspicions.

The YouTube program “La encerrona”, hosted by Marco Sifuentes, revealed the documents showing that the spouse of the ‘Urraca’ had previously contracted with the municipal body between 2020 and 2021 for a specific amount. However, only in the first two months of this 2023, the sum grew like foam.

Magaly’s husband triples income in the management of López Alianza

The press man not only referred to these surprising numbers, but also emphasized the closeness that would exist between Alfredo Zambrano and Rafael López Aliaga. He even referred to the interview that the host conducted with him when the politician and businessman was a candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

“As you will remember, Magaly, who always says that she never touches on political issues, did an extensive interview with López Aliaga. It is true that her husband had already been hired by the municipality in previous administrations, but for a total of 12,000 soles over two years. When López Alianza went up, in just January and February, the notary took more than 43,000 soles, that is, what he earned in two years tripled in just two months, ”she specified.

How many years have Magaly and Alfredo Zambrano been married?

Despite the controversy of her style, Magaly Medina found love with Alfredo Zambrano and became one of the most solid couples in the national media. The two met more than a decade ago, but it was not until the end of 2016 that they decided to get married during a glamorous ceremony.

Does Magaly force Alfredo Zambrano to appear on social networks?

An Instagram user questioned Magaly Medina about the exposure of her husband Alfredo Zambrano on social networks. “Why do you force your husband to appear in your videos? Don’t you realize the face he makes? ”, Said the netizen in her story. In front of them, the ATV driver clarified things for them.

“Nothing in a relationship is done out of obligation. My husband does not like me to record it, but he does it because he loves me and likes to please me ”, said the figure of channel 9.

Magaly Medina assures that her husband agrees to appear on her social networks “to please her.” Photo: Magaly Medina/Instagram

Magaly Medina denies being a jealous wife with Alfredo Zambrano

Magaly Medina maintains one of the strongest relationships in the world of show business, being married to Alfredo Zambrano’s notary. In an interview, she claimed to trust her husband. “I’m not sickly jealous,” she expressed. Likewise, she said what would happen if she were to take her feet off the plate. He already knows, he wouldn’t even make it home,” she added.

Magaly denies that her husband is a follower of “Talking nonsense”

After George Moon revealed that he was almost certain that the husband of Magaly Medina I was a fan of his show. The popular ‘Urraca’ clarified this issue in its program on March 30. Likewise, she thanked the comedians for recognizing her work.

“One can agree or not with their brand of comedy, but that people applaud them and see them, that is undeniable. That must be recognized (…) Something else that I have to clarify. My husband does not see them and does not even know how to watch a YouTube channel and with that I tell them everything ”, held.

How did Magaly Medina meet Alfredo Zambrano’s mother?

Magaly Medina told, in conversation with Karen Schwarz, that ney guerrero was the one who asked him to attend the birthday of the mother of Alfredo Zambrano since she was a fan of his. It should be noted that, at that time, the popular ‘Urraca’ and the notary did not yet maintain a sentimental relationship.

“One day Ney tells me: ‘Dr. Zambrano has asked me for a favor. Today he is his mother’s saint. They are going to be having dinner at this restaurant. At the end of your program, could you come over for a little while so you can say hello? (…) Just five minutes you get out of your car and greet her because the lady adores you and watches your program’. So I accepted. I was her birthday present ”he pointed Medina.

Magaly Medina celebrated her sixth anniversary with Alfredo Zambrano with a romantic video

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano They are one of the most solid media couples in the world of show business and celebrated their sixth anniversary in December 2022. The popular ‘Urraca’ published a romantic video, through her Instagram account, in which she compiled some of the most except for his relationship with the notary. The same way, atv figure attached a message to her husband in that clip.

“A day like today, six years ago, we decided that we wanted to walk through life, hand in hand. Who would have thought, 11 years ago, when we had our first date, that on that day our fate was sealed forever. Happy anniversary, my husband! wrote Medina.