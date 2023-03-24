ALed by England’s all-time record goalscorer, Harry Kane, England’s national football team have made a successful start to EURO qualifiers, beating defending champions Italy. The Three Lions defeated the Italians 2-1 (2-0) on Thursday evening at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona thanks to a strong first half.

Captain Harry Kane scored the 54th goal in the English national football team for the European Championship runners-up, who had been beaten by the Italians on penalties in the European Championship final three and a half years ago at Wembley Stadium. The 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward overtook Wayne Rooney.

Kane scored in his 81st international match with a penalty (44th minute). After viewing the video, the referee ruled on Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s handball in an aerial duel with Kane. “A wonderful performance,” ex-pro Gary Lineker, who had scored 48 goals for England himself, immediately congratulated the record holder via Twitter.

Declan Rice gave coach Gareth Southgate’s visitors the lead in the 13th minute. Mateo Retegui (56th) scored for Italy after the break. From the 80th minute, the English had to play outnumbered after a yellow-red card against Luke Shaw.







Ronaldo becomes an international record player

Cristiano Ronaldo also set a new record when his Portuguese team beat Liechtenstein 4-0 (1-0). With his 197th cap, the 38-year-old attacker, who scored twice on Thursday evening, surpassed Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa to become the world’s all-time record player.

Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and became the first player to score in five different World Cups. With 120 goals, he is also the international record goalscorer. “Records are my motivation. I want to be the player with the most bets in history. That would make me proud,” Ronaldo said on Wednesday: “But that shouldn’t have been it, I would like to be called up very often.”

At the World Cup in Qatar, the five-time world footballer was only used as a joker in the round of 16 and quarter-finals. Former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been the new head coach of the Selecao since January. Ronaldo is currently under contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr.