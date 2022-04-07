The Barcelonawhich is climbing positions in the Leaguewill look tonight to secure his good time on the European stage tonight in the Frankfurt Stadion (9:00 p.m., Movistar Champions League) in a match against Eintracht that the team of Xavi it is taken with many precautions (follow the match live on As.com).

Perhaps the experience against the previous tie against the Galatasaray influence the alertness of the Barcelona fans, who despite experiencing a sweet moment of results face the challenge against the Germans with great respect. In fact, Xavi Hernandez was commissioned in the press conference prior to the match to correct all those analysts who, when they saw the result of the draw, celebrated the match with Eintracht. For Xavi, The Germans are a team that will give them a very hard time and they did not tire of repeating that they beat Betisone of the best teams in the League, in the previous tie.

After placing second in the table, Xavi continues to value the European route as an option to win a title over a way to reach the next Championsbecause this second path seems to be already on track, if not assured, in domestic competition.

Faced with a schedule that is going to become frantic after the national team break, the Barcelona coach confessed in the run-up to the match that the rotations are going to have to be necessary, but he dropped that they will still happen starting tomorrow. In other words, to play the first leg of the quarterfinals against Eintracht, the team will vary little from the one that won the Seville on Sunday beyond the forced casualties.

The first forced doubt that Xavi is going to have to resolve is that of Right side. Deprived of the participation of Dani Alves and with Sergiño Dest injured, it is most likely that Ronald Araújo will return to being an improvised winger leaving the axis of defense for Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia.

The center of the field seems immovable with Busquets, Pedri and Frenkie de Jongwhile in attack Aubameyang and Ferran Torres seem safe and the only novelty could be Adama starting instead of Dembélé. The Frenchman is being decisive and seems to have definitively won the game against Adama, who, on the other hand, needs a gesture of confidence from the coach.