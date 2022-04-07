Naomi Watts, known for “The Impossible” and “King Kong”, returns to theaters with “Desperate”, the film directed by Australian Phillip Noyce. To the delight of the actress’s followers, she will be the protagonist of this dramatic thriller that promises to steal the breath away from all viewers.

What is it about?

Amy’s life changes from one day to the next when she receives a call with terrible news: the authorities are hunting an active shooter and her teenage son Noah could be involved in the case as one of his victims, according to the latest reports.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: Jada Pinkett does not endorse him after scandal at Oscars 2022

Almost overwhelmed with panic, the protagonist refuses to succumb to despair and uses all the resources at hand for her son to survive. Her only means of communication is a cell phone.

About her film, Naomi Watts confessed to having identified with her character, given that she is also a mother and is concerned about situations of violence in schools: “It is distressing. There are times when horrible thoughts come to me (…) Going to school, such an innocent place, can be a vulnerable place, ”she explains.

YOU CAN SEE: “Moon Knight” 1×02: explanation of the end and what it means for Marc Spector

Promotional poster. Photo: Limelight

Who is who?

Naomi Watts as Amy

Colton Gobbo as Noah

Sierra Maltby as Emily

David Reale as CJ

Andrew Chown as Robert Ellis

Edie Mirman as Amy’s mother.

When it premieres?

Phillip Noyce’s new feature film is scheduled to premiere on April 7 in all movie theaters in Peru.