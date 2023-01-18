In December 2022, the European automotive market confirmed its recovery trend, but failed to compensate the loss of registrations accumulated in the previous months. It is the UNRAE that has released the cumulative data for the entire last year: 11,286,939 cars were delivered in the Old Continent from January to December 2022, equal to a loss of 4.1% and 488,000 fewer vehicles than to 11,774,822 units marketed in 2021. Despite, as mentioned, the respectable performance achieved in the month of December alone, where +14.8% corresponded to the fifth consecutive month of growth for Europe.

Going more specifically, the five main markets were characterized by a very strong trend in December differentiated: we go from double-digit growth in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, respectively of +38.1%, +21% and +18.3%, to essentially break-even in France (-0.1%), to arrive at vast decline in Spain, equal to -14.1%. The situation linked to the cumulative for the entire year is different, in which the trend was negative for almost all markets: the worst percentage unfortunately concerned Italy, where the decrease was 9.7%, followed by France (- 7.8%), Spain (-5.4%) and the United Kingdom (-2.0%). The only country to have survived is la Germany, which recorded a +1.1%. However, the Italian market confirmed its fourth place both in December and for the whole of 2022, despite the fact that in the annual comparison with the main European market, i.e. Germany, its weight has lost 6%, going from 55.6% to 49 .7%.

For our country, on the other hand, it was a year (and a December) to be completely forgotten as regards the market for electrified cars. Compared to the main European markets, in fact, ours is ranked last in the last month of the year alone for the share of “on tap” cars, therefore electric and plug-in hybrids: just 9.4%, against 55.4% in Germany, 39.4% in the United Kingdom, the 25% from France and 10.9% from Spain. In calculating the whole of 2022, BEVs and PHEVs covered 8.8% of the share in Italy, compared to 31.4% in Germany, 22.8% in the United Kingdom, 21.6% in France and 9.6% in % from Spain.