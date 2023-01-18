Home page World

Bitch “Blessy” has lost her owner. At the funeral, she follows her owner’s coffin again. With that she moves the network to tears.

Naas – Saying goodbye is difficult for most. The grief is therefore often particularly great, especially after an unexpected death. But not only people feel this pain in themselves, as a bitch from the Irish Naas in the province of Leinster recently proved. After the death of her owner, the dog cannot let go of her emotions and runs after her owner’s coffin one last time. With that she moves the network to tears.

city Naas population 21,393 Height 114 m province Leinster

“She loved her dog”: Golden retriever runs after coffin of owner

The late woman’s son tweeted: “We said goodbye to our remarkable mother Margo today.” The woman died at the age of 94. It continued: “She loved her dog. She is a mother of 12 children, a champion swimmer and the holder of many titles and records”. She was also an excellent golfer and the first female golf club president in Ireland. Her son calls his mother a “legend”.

The golden retriever “Bessy” from Naas, Ireland, ran after the coffin of her deceased owner. © Twitter.com / Tamara Gervasoni

He also posts a picture of the hearse with the woman’s coffin, which his niece Tamara Gervasoni took at the funeral service. Behind the hearse you can see how Golden Retriever “Blessy”, the dog of the deceased, runs after the vehicle and the coffin.

“Best friends until the end”: Dog “Blessy” moves the network to tears

This causes emotional reactions online. A user comments: “Best friends until the end”. Another commented: “Dogs are loyal to you in the storm, people not even in the wind”. In addition to countless expressions of condolence, many thoughts on social media apply to the dog in particular: “It breaks my heart, dogs are far too good for us,” comments a user. Last A security guard from Glasgow also stirred the net after selflessly protecting a dog.

Another user also writes: “If ever a picture said more than a thousand words, then that’s it. Wonderfully heartwarming look at an absolute connection”. An example from California shows just how great the connection between humans and animals can be Man died “out of grief” just shortly after his dog is. And after all, dogs are extremely emotional beings, even scientists confirm that dogs can grieve and miss.