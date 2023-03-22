It cannot have escaped your notice that a lot of new car brands will be added to the Netherlands this year. And not only here, new brands are appearing all over Europe. A few come from America, but most from China. And European car manufacturers are not too happy about that, especially because they think the European Union is giving these Chinese and American brands too much incentive.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) sounds the alarm during a hearing of the European Parliament. “Today, European car manufacturers face a very asymmetrical challenge. We are no longer leading the technological race,” says Luca de Meo. He is the chairman of ACEA and the CEO of Renault.

EU gives too much support to Chinese car manufacturers

The interest group for European car brands believes that the EU supports the wrong car manufacturers: ‘As the purchase incentives for zero-emission vehicles in the EU decrease, we see massive support for our competitors in China and the US. All this is happening in a context where overall European competitiveness is crumbling.’

He takes the stricter emission requirements as an example: ‘The recent Euro 7 proposal on pollutant emissions is a good example of a rule that makes key decisions and investments by European car manufacturers more complex and uncertain, without delivering the environmental benefits that be claimed.’

A Euro 7 standard is not necessary

According to ACEA, there is no absolute need for the Euro 7 rules. If there are more electric cars, the Euro 6 standards will be enough to reduce NOx emissions by 80 percent in 2035. According to the organization, each new car would become no less than 2,000 euros more expensive as a result of Euro 7, but the impact would be minimal. are.