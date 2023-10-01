Europe conquered the 44th edition of the Ryder Cupthe iconic biennial golf competition that pits the best American and European players against each other, this Sunday near Rome.

English Tommy Fleetwood He achieved the half point that allowed Europe to reach 14.5 points, which were necessary to obtain victory. After the last duels, the final score of this Ryder Cup was 16.5-11.5.

The detail

In the record of this tournament created in 1927, the United States leads widely with 27 titles against 15 (3 achieved by Great Britain and 12 by Europe, which has participated as such in the competition since 1979). In addition there were two ties (1969, 1989).

The last American title in a Ryder Cup on European soil dates back to 1993. Europe took advantage of that home status to regain the crown after having lost 19-9 on the field of Whistling Straits, Wisconsinin, in 2019.

The Europeans had started this Ryder with a bang, distancing themselves with a five-point margin on the first day (6.5-1.5). Then, on Saturday, they maintained the difference (10.5-5.5) and thus arrived in a very favorable position on the last day, in which the twelve individual duels were scheduled, so there were twelve points at stake and Europe It was enough to add four of them to achieve the objective.

The United States came out on Sunday in search of an epic comeback and managed to reduce their margin. They got within three points (14-11), before Fleetwood secured the victory.

The awakening of ‘Team USA’ was therefore late and Europe was able to uncork the champagne, led by the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, the Spanish Jon Rahm and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who contributed to a spectacular 4-0 start on Friday in the first morning session, something never seen before.

On Saturday, an image that symbolized how difficult the weekend was for the United States team were the tears of the world number 1, Scottie Scheffler after what Brooks Koepka and he lost to Hovland and the Swede Ludvig Aberg, in the biggest defeat in the history of the event (9 & 7).

On Sunday there was no miracle and the United States will have to wait two years to take revenge, in the edition that it will host in 2025 in Farmingdale, in the state of New York. The next edition in Europe will be in 2027 in Limerick (Ireland).

