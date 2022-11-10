Sex discrimination and the protection of human rights are enshrined in European law. Despite this, discrimination against gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people persists in the European Union. Of the 27 countries in the bloc, only 18 recognize same-sex unions. A sentence of the Court of Justice of the EU demanded that all member countries recognize same-sex unions formalized in other States, although not all of them are legal.

In the latest survey on minority rights, 76% of Europeans consider that the LGTBIQ+ community should have the same rights as heterosexuals. But while in countries like Sweden this statement reaches 98%, only 31% consider it so in Slovakia. The people who suffer the most are transsexuals, more than 60% report some type of discrimination throughout their lives in the European Union.

In addition, there is concern about the regression of rights in countries like Poland, where there are peoples called “free of LGTBI ideology”. For this reason, the European Commission has withdrawn funds from it and has opened an infringement procedure. It has also done so with Hungary, whom Brussels brought before the European Justice in July, after the approval of a law that prohibits minors from being exposed in movies or books to content that makes references to the LGTBIQ + community.

One more sign that fundamental rights cannot be taken for granted, not even in the European bloc.