European countries were leaders in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2021, half of all cases of national intolerance occurred there. This is reported TASS with reference to a report prepared by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel “Joe” on the eve of January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Europe leads in the number of anti-Semitic incidents that took place in 2021. Almost 50 percent of anti-Semitic incidents were registered in Europe, and about 30 percent in the United States,” the report says. There has also been an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia and Canada. In Russia, there is a decrease in anti-Semitism.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to ignore anti-Semitic incidents or prefer to classify them as hooligan acts,” the report assesses the current situation with anti-Semitism in several countries around the world. In general, it is noted that 2021 was a record year for the number of anti-Semitic incidents.

Earlier, Permanent Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Russia Beate Grzeski said that anti-Semitism is on the rise in Germany, and the German government is taking measures to combat this phenomenon. The diplomat also noted the importance of events dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust.