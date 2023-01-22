According to a media report, the number of asylum applications in EU countries rose to 923,991 last year. This would correspond to an increase of 46.5 percent compared to the previous year. A confidential commission report is cited as the source.

Dhe number of asylum applications in the European Union (EU) has increased by almost half in the past year. As the newspaper Welt am Sonntag reports in advance, citing a confidential report on migration and the refugee situation, the number of asylum applications in the 27 EU countries rose to 923,991 last year. This would correspond to an increase of 46.5 percent compared to 2021. According to the newspaper, the so-called situation report of the EU Commission refers to previously unpublished figures from the European Asylum Support Office (EUAA) of January 4, 2023.

The document also revealed that last year Germany recorded the highest number of asylum applications since 2016, the newspaper said. Overall, by far the most asylum applications in the EU were made in Germany in 2022 – a total of 226,467. France (154,597), Spain (116,952) and Austria (108,490) follow. At the bottom are Hungary (46), Slovakia (544) and Latvia (622). Every third applicant in Germany came from Syria, followed by Afghanistan (17 percent), Turkey (10.0 percent) and Iraq (6.7 percent).