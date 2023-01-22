The State Duma announced that they would consider the complaint of the mobilized for a salary of 9.5 thousand rubles

The deputy head of the working group, deputy chairman of the State Duma, Sholban Kara-ool, said that the working group on the special operation would deal with the complaint of one of the servicemen about a salary of 9.5 thousand rubles. His words lead RIA News.

He said that a video appeared on the network, in which a serviceman on the front line said that payments to the mobilized were not made in full, and his salary was 9.5 thousand rubles.

“We contacted him and are now working to fully reflect all of his characteristics,” Kara-ool emphasized.

The politician added that the serviceman also says that he will fight for the Motherland to the end.

In November last year, it was reported that contract servicemen in the special military operation (SVO) zone receive monetary allowances in accordance with their military rank and position. Among other things, a serviceman under the contract is additionally paid 8,000 rubles for every day in case of participation in an offensive operation.