Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Europa League Final, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers: Time and TV

May 18, 2022
May 18, 2022
Sports
Europa League Final 2022

EintrachtFrankfurt vs. Rangers, in the Europa League final.

EintrachtFrankfurt vs. Rangers, in the Europa League final.

Rafael Santos Borré can become continental champion for the first time in Europe.

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Glasgow on Wednesday in the Uefa Europa League final.

The Germans have not lifted a European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup they won against Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Scots only have the 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup on their continental record.

“We all want to make history, to bring the Cup home,” Rangers captain James Tavernier said on Tuesday.

The Europa League final is emerging as well as the way to try to revive the laurels of two teams that only met once, in 1960 in a European Cup semifinals that the Germans won, before falling in the final against Real Madrid .

The Germans arrive with morale through the roof after being the executioner of Barcelona in the quarterfinals when the Barça club seemed to have become a favorite to take the only trophy that is missing in their showcases. Eintracht did not go beyond the 1-1 draw at home, but in the return leg they won 2-3 at a Camp Nou taken over by some 20,000 German fans, to the surprise of the Barça team. “It seemed that we played at home, it was incredible”Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said after the match.

Time and TV of the Europa League final

Rafael Santos Borre

The final of the Uefa Europa League can be seen in Colombia, at 2 pm The transmission is from ‘ESPN’.

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

