According to what was said by the director of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, it seems that the action RPG is finally ready to show itself. Square Enix will make an announcement during the game’s 25th anniversary celebration next month. Also, together to the announcement on the second part of the remakethere should be information on Final Fantasy XVI as well.

Tetsuya Nomura has the role of director for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, and it was he who revealed during a stream that its title is ready to show itself. Along with this he also gave more information regarding Final Fantasy VII: The First Solider, the battle royale that will soon be available on Android and iOS smartphones.

In addition, Nomura also made it known that, unlike Intergrade, the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will exploit some features of PlayStation 5, such as DualSense. But for the moment she has been able to say more. Just wait a month.

Yes, because it is possible that these announcements will arrive next month, especially since it was Square Enix itself that indicated this period like what time to make announcements. Yes, because it is simultaneously the moment in which we celebrate the twenty-fifth year of Final Fantasy VII.

But 2022 is not only an important year for this seventh chapter of the role-playing game, but also for Square Enix itself, because it seems the publisher wants to release a series of games but the plans all revolve around the larger franchises. Without considering the fact that the company has sold its western software houses and consequently the individual intellectual properties.

Returning to the games that come from the Land of the Rising Sun, we have Final Fantasy XVI, where the producer Naoki Yoshida explained that a new trailer for the game is coming very soonbut he couldn’t tell us when.