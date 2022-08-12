Today, Friday, August 12, the draw for

euromillions resulting in the following

winning combination 14, 17, 34, 35 and 42. The stars have corresponded to the numbers

06 and 10.

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

If you only have some of those numbers you may also have won a prize and there are up to 13 categories. There are 13 opportunities to get a prize. Also in this draw organized by

you can pocket a million euros with

the million game also given out on this day if you match the winning code FWK76157.

PREVIOUS EUROMILLIONS DRAWS

How to collect the prize?



After verifying that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. In the event that it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be claimed at any of the lottery establishments. On the other hand, if the amount is higher, it can only be collected at one of the financial entities authorized by the state company for State Lotteries and Gambling (SELAE). For the collection it must be taken into account that there is a period of three months to claim it from the day after.

The biggest jackpots in EuroMillions history



This draw, which began in 2004, is played throughout Europe, reaching Spain, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. It is the most economically endowed European draw. In Spain its price amounts to 2.50 euros for each ticket.

What would you do with 230 million euros? It is probably hard for you to even imagine such an amount of money, but on July 19 a citizen of the United Kingdom received that award as if he had fallen from the chimney. The EuroMillions draw was the cause of his luck, and the fact is that the European game is the best financially endowed. Thanks to him, the winning ticket became the highest jackpot in history, establishing the last limit of the draw. With this prize, the cap is increased by ten million for the next cycle, so that a single winner can opt for the 240 million.

The biggest jackpot so far was a draw, considered to be the highest on the European continent, which took place in France on October 15, 2021, with a whopping €220 million. Previously, 210 million traveled to Switzerland on February 26 of the same year and on December 11, 2020, the number of 200 million also fell in France.

As of February 2020, the Euromillions limit rose to 200 million, so the cap was at 190. That was the prize that was won for the first time on August 10, 2012 by an English couple from the town of Haverhill, whose names transcended: Adrian and Gillian Bayford. Later, on October 24, 2014, it was a Portuguese player who was right and became a millionaire, although this time he remained anonymous.

This grand prize fell for the third time in Europe on October 6, 2017, this time in Spain. The lucky one had a ticket that was stamped at the El Mirador Shopping Center in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The 190 million also fell and more recently on October 8, 2019 in the United Kingdom.

How to participate in the Euromillions draw?



How easy it is to participate in the game of chance is inversely proportional to the difficulty of winning it: it only consists of choosing 7 numbers and matching them. Of these, five are chosen between 1 and 52, while the other two are called ‘stars’ and are between 1 and 12. Every week, Euromillions raffles a minimum jackpot of 17 million euros that goes increasing if no one hits the draw and the amount is accumulated.

