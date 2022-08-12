To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 was shown with a new trailer of Stuntfest – World Tour. The driving game will arrive on PC in an undefined period. However, there will be a test phase this week.

There description of Stuntfest reads: “Stuntfest is an adrenaline-pumping mix of speed racing and extreme sport, with a unique targeted ejection mechanism. 18 players face off in an elimination competition in various nerve-wracking modes. The goal? win the festival! Characters are transformed into living bullets, ejected from vehicles and thrown hundreds of meters away. ”

“The player maintains control as he maneuvers his character, flying vast distances and crashing into unpredictable obstacles. In the air, he can use a variety of bizarre gadgets to reach secret shortcuts and turn the tide of the race at the last second. But best of all, he can recover from a high jump and dive into the following vehicle! ”

“Need a break from the action? Meet others and have fun in the Stunfest arena, a huge festival area where you can test your reflexes and mingle with other fighting fans. Use the backstage boxes to power up. and customize your vehicle or character and be the next person to claim the Stuntshow tournament trophy! ”

Finally, here is the list of all the announcements of THQ Nordic’s Showcase 2022.