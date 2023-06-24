Ein lottery players or a syndicate from Schleswig-Holstein has cracked the Eurojackpot filled with 120 million euros. With the winning numbers 2, 3, 18, 23, 39 and the two euro numbers 6 and 8, after 14 draws without a main prize, a player or syndicate was correct for the first time, as Westlotto announced on Friday after the draw in Helsinki.

This means that the German record win has been set, which a Berlin lottery player has held with the same amount since November 2022. More is not possible, because the European lottery with 18 participating countries is capped at 120 million euros. Each additional euro played flows into the next prize category.

The probability of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million.