White House coordinator Kirby acknowledged the unpredictability of the course of the counteroffensive of Ukraine

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, agreed that the unpredictability of hostilities in the conflict in Ukraine, in particular, the Kyiv counteroffensive, should be recognized. This is reported TASS.

At the same time, Kirby declined to clarify whether the United States is concerned about the course of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. He stated that Washington is focused on military supplies to Kyiv. “We are focused on ensuring that the Ukrainian armed forces have everything they need to succeed. War is unpredictable. Of course, I will not talk about Ukrainian offensive operations, it is better for them to do it themselves,” he said at a briefing on Friday.