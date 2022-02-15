Edson Dávila revealed, during the broadcast of this Tuesday, February 15, program América HOY, some details of his celebration for Valentine’s Day. In that sense, the man also known as ‘Giselo’ said that he shared a dinner with his partner. Broaster Chicken that he bought from his neighbor.

During the presentation of a new section of the magazine called “The price of love”, Ethel Well Y Janet Barboza They commented on the costs of the gifts that some national celebrities received for the day of love.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Tomate’ Barraza after the end of Esto es Habacilar: It was complicated, Raúl, Katia, and I weren’t there

“We want to know the price of your blue roses,” Ethel Pozo said to her partner. To which Dávila indicated that he did not know the value of the gift that he received from his partner. However, she explained that he bought her a dinner for S / 12.50.

“The broaster that I gave him that night cost me S/12.50. I ordered Broaster” Edson affirmed, generating many laughs from his companions.

YOU CAN SEE: Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart share the first ultrasound of their future baby

‘Giselo’ was surprised with a bouquet of blue flowers for Valentine’s Day

The host of the América Hoy program, Edson Dávila, seemed very excited by the detail he received during the magazine. It was a huge bouquet of 64 blue roses sent by his partner as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations. The popular “Giselo” appreciated the surprise of his boyfriend, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than five years.