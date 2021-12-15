As part of the celebration of the tenth anniversary of League of Legends, Riot games announced its expansion plans beyond MOBA for which they are known worldwide. From among the projects arises Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a title developed by Airship Syndicate (Darksiders genesis) and published by Riot forge.

Ruined king is a single player turn-based RPG whose story takes place in two regions of Runeterra. The first one is Bilgewater, a port city that is home to sea monster hunters, gangs, and smugglers.

The second city of Ruined king is Shadow Isles. This place is a land cursed by the Black Mist that engulfs the area and corrupts anyone who dares to approach it.

Players must assemble a team of iconic champions from League of Legends formed by Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke.

On the other hand, do not lose sight that the direction of this proposal comes from the hand of the artist and now director Joe madureira who is known for his work in franchises such as Darksiders, Battle Crashers and the comics of Uncanny X-Men who published Marvel in the nineties.

Where is Ruined King available?

Now that you know what it’s about Ruined kingWhere can you get it? Right now, the title of Riot forge Is available in PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG.com Y Epic Games Store.

Also, the new RPG with the characters of League of Legends It will also make its respective leap to the new generation of consoles with a free update with a date to be confirmed.

If you buy the version of Ruined king for Xbox One, you will eventually receive the version for Xbox Series via Smart Delivery. In a similar way the same thing will happen with the edition of Playstation 5 if you already have the PS4. All you have to do is take a tour of the digital store or take a look at your games library.

How much Ruined king? The base price on all platforms is 29.99 USDHowever, this figure may vary depending on the local currency that the store where you choose to purchase it handles.

You have room? There is a physical collector’s edition!

Although digital purchases are already a common exercise when buying video games, there are also those who like to have physical or collectible editions because they are very fans of the product.

In this case, Riot forge It will not leave you without options and in addition to the digital edition, you can also purchase a physical version of Ruined king which comes with the following items:

Download code

Art book

Original soundtrack on vinyl

Cloth map, notebook and pen allusive to Bilgewater

Kraken Coin

Bilgewater Mug

In addition to the aforementioned collectibles, buyers will also receive a Manamune, a sword for Yasuo and other items such as:

Ruined skins for each character

Ruined Starter Pack: Take Savat’s Trinket for more experience, Plunder’s Pendant Necklace that grants more gold and extra potions.

Poro Weapon Pack: Braum Shield and Illaoi Idol

The price of the collector’s edition of Ruined king It has a price of 129.99 USD and you can buy it in the official store of Riot games.

Do not forget that Ruined king It is available now on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.