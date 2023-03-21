After the Qatar 2022 World Cup we will spend a summer without national team football in 2023, but Euro 2024 is already waiting for us just around the corner. A competition that will give much to talk about, as there will be a more than interesting transfer market if you we add that Mbappé and Haaland could leave their current teams.
Below we show you where and when it will be played and how its classification system will be:
Germany will host UEFA EURO 2024 after being chosen to host the 17th UEFA European Championship at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on 27 September 2018. Turkey was the other country that submitted its bid to host UEFA EURO 2024.
The final phase of UEFA EURO 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024.
The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the final on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
The teams were divided into ten groups of five (which will have the four participants in the UEFA Nations League Final Phase) or six teams. The teams play home and away in a round-robin format, with the usual scoring system: win 3 points, tie 1 points, loss 0 points.
The first and second of each of the groups qualify directly to the final phase of the Eurocup, 20 in total. The remaining three will be decided through the play-offs, in which 12 teams will participate based on their performance in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
Germany, being the host of the tournament, will not have to play the qualifying phase since their participation is guaranteed.
