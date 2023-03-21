The Frenchman wants Europe but he’s fine in Turin, the club is ready to go 10 million with bonuses. The knot of money to the mother-agent, Allegri can be decisive: appointment at the end of April after the sentence

In the days following Inter-Juve, the video that is making the people of the Lady dream is not that of Filip Kostic’s goal, but the image of Adrien Rabiot applauding with open arms under the segment of the Juventus fans, in the version of the people’s leader. In football, everything flows and everything changes very quickly, so the Duke of France was transformed from an unwanted object into an idolized champion, to be retained at all costs. The contract expiring in 2023, seen until recently as a release, is now feared as the ultimate punishment. It’s hard to find a Juventus player who doesn’t think it’s necessary to do everything possible (and even more) to try to keep him. Which is also what the Lady’s management thinks, already at work to offer him a contract renewal in line with the midfielder’s ambitions and expectations. Now there is a starting figure to work on (10 million) and also an opening on the part of the Frenchman and his entourage.

“We won’t find out today about Rabiot, he’s a very strong player who is doing very well this year – said Francesco Calvo in the pre-match at San Siro -. A few weeks ago, like Di Maria, he made some statements in which he he finds Juventus well and it is a source of great pride. We are discussing the future together without haste: we know how much we get on well with him and how much he gets on well with us. We know that there are many unknowns from a sporting and extra point of view sporting: the verdict of the Guarantee College will be important, then we will talk to our players”. The crux of the matter is hidden in the last sentence of the number one in the Juventus sports area: Rabiot is fine at Juve and wants to stay, but the discriminating factor will be the fate of the club: without the Champions League it is difficult for him to renew, because at almost 28 years (he will complete them at the beginning of April) he wants to play at high levels. Therefore every decision will be taken at the end of the season, when the situation will be defined. More than money (which is important anyway) Rabiot is interested in the project and Madama’s future plans can be strongly conditioned by the verdicts of the sporting justice. There are no scheduled appointments, but on both sides there is a willingness to try and find an understanding. Meanwhile, Juventus will do everything to qualify for the next Champions even with the 15 penalty points (and the mission is not impossible). See also Overtaking Real Madrid: now Juve are on pole for Rudiger

Relations with Mrs. Veronique, the player’s mother-agent (who was in Freiburg on Thursday with Adrien’s brother to watch the game) are good and encouraging signals are coming from the player’s entourage. In the meantime, Juventus are discussing the proposal to keep him. The good news for the bianconeri is that concrete offers for Rabiot have not yet arrived, neither from the Premier League (a destination appreciated by the player) nor from other leagues. Certainly it will not be possible to go below 10 million: Rabiot earns 7 (plus bonuses) and by leaving on a free transfer, he aims for a double-digit salary. Juventus knows they cannot offer a fixed salary higher than that of Paul Pogba (8: he is the highest paid in the squad) then playing on bonuses to get as close as possible to Adrien’s wishes. At Continassa they are aware that if they were to replace Rabiot to take on a level midfielder they could save on salary but they would have to invest no less than 40-50 million in the card, perhaps going to spend even more than what it would cost for the Lady to renew Adrien’s contract for another 3 or 4 years. If anything, the problem may be the rich signing bonus (about ten million) that mum Rabiot would take from any other team, bringing it to zero. In the meantime, the numbers speak for Rabiot: with 7 goals he is the second most prolific midfielder in Serie A (Lazio’s Zaccagni is in the lead), he is fourth for shots on target (17) and second for goal percentage. See also Khedira criticizes Juve: “There are not enough leaders. There is little personality "

At the moment he is the top player in the midfield, not Pogba. Thanks also to Massimiliano Allegri, who always believed in him, even when he didn’t have this continuity. And Juventus is counting on the coach to convince him to stay. “Adrien had already done very good things before the World Cup, he arrived with top-level performances,” said coach Didier Deschamps from France’s retirement. Juventus knows the value of the Duke well and will do everything to keep him in Turin.

March 21 – 09:09

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#unwanted #capopopolo #sprint #Rabiot #Juve #prepares #renewal #plan