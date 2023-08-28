tigers and cougars The faces were seen this Sunday at six o’clock in the afternoon, in the Olympic stadium of Ciudad Universitaria. Those commanded by Antonio el ‘Turco’ Mohamed, had not beaten Tigres in CU for more than four years. However, today this adverse streak was cut short, since those from UNAM defeated those from San Nicolás 2-1.
Beyond the victory, what fills the fans with enthusiasm is the fact that it was Pumas who always pulled the strings of the match. In the first half, although they went into the break drawing 0-0, they hit the post a couple of times, while Tigres did not generate a single dangerous play for them.
For the second half, Tigres started slightly better. But just at minute seven of the match, a ‘no more’ shot by ‘Toro’ Fernández set the nets to vibrate, making Nahuel Guzmán, who almost always looks good, look bad and putting the score 1-0 in favor of the local.
Tigres couldn’t find where to hurt the Pumas, and things got even worse when, near the end of the game, they scored a penalty on ‘Chino’ Huerta, the same as Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who was practically erased by the ‘Turk’ , converted into a goal from eleven steps, unleashing madness in Ciudad Universitaria.
In compensation time, Ozziel Herrera made his debut with the Tigres jersey, making it 2-1, which would shorten the difference a bit. However, there was no time for a draw, and they had to return to the northern sultana with the bittersweet taste of defeat.
