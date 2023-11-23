Having determined the 21 national teams that have qualified for the 2024 European Championship, the pairings for the play-offs were drawn in Nyon which will complete the picture of the 24 finalists. The 6 semi-finals will be played on 21 March 2024, the three finals on 26 March. This is the picture of the semi-final and final matches.

In Playoff A the match between Poland and Estonia has already been decided, the other semi-final will be Wales-Finland (whoever wins will play the final at home). In fact, the latter national team was not drawn from the draw that defined the B Playoffs and automatically ended up in the A Playoffs. Returning to B, Iceland was drawn as challengers to Israel and Ukraine to Bosnia and Herzegovina (whoever wins this hosts the final). Everything already defined before the draw in Nyon for Playoff C with Georgia-Luxembourg (the winner plays the final at home) and Greece-Kazakhstan.