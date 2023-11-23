Chamber extends tax incentives for Sudam and Sudene until 2028, but leaves out Midwest

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/23/2023 – 8:34

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, the 22nd, the bill that extends until 2028 the tax incentives in the areas of activity of the Superintendence for the Development of the Northeast (Sudene) and the Superintendency for the Development of the Amazon (Sudam).

Parliamentarians, however, left out the Central-West Development Superintendence (Sudeco) from the list of beneficiaries, a measure that had been approved by the Senate. The text will be sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber, deputy Eduardo Bismarck (PDT-CE), kept Sudeco out of the reach of these incentives with the justification that the proposal does not provide for an estimate of budgetary and financial impact, nor revenue compensation.

“The Federal Senate Amendment promotes fiscal impact in the form of revenue waivers, the amount of which is not properly explained or compensated,” says the report. There were 375 votes against the Senate amendment and 31 in favor.

The benefits granted to companies consist of a 75% reduction in income and additional tax (IRPJ) and the deposit, for reinvestment purposes, of 30% of the IRPJ amount due for these projects, plus 50% at Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB) and Banco da Amazônia SA (BASA). The approved matter extends the deadline for approval of these projects until December 31, 2028.

The rapporteur of the proposal in the Senate, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), accepted the ruralists’ amendment to also grant the benefits to Sudeco with the justification that the suggestion “treats in an isonomic manner the areas of activity of the three existing regional development superintendencies in the country”.

However, the impact of the measure was not estimated. The Central-West had been included at the request of senators Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), Mauro Carvalho Junior (União-MT) and Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO).

According to the report presented by Otto Alencar, tax exemptions for projects in the North and Northeast regions alone were estimated at R$14.5 billion this year. The proposal to include the Central-West faced resistance from the Ministry of Finance. The impact of the tax waiver resulting from the benefit to Sudam and Sudene was already in the economic team’s calculation, but without Sudeco.

The author of the proposal, deputy Júlio César (PSD-PI), justified in the report presented in 2021 that the termination of tax benefits to the North and Northeast at the end of this year, as initially planned, would reduce the investment capacity of companies located in the areas of Sudam and Sudene.

According to the parliamentarian, these incentives enable constitutionally established equality between the country’s regions.