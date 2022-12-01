Years go by but unfortunately the difficult situation of DTM extension – the historic German tourism championship, which has been in a state of crisis for a long time – seems to be getting worse rather than better. The latest news from Germany could sanction the coup de grace to the championship that already in its latest editions had to make a virtue of necessity to try to survive, modifying the regulations to open them up to GT3 cars after the farewells of Audi and BMW. Now though the organizing company of the championship, the ITR, has closed its doors. This was confirmed by the president himself, Gerhard Berger, who fought for the survival of the DTM for a long time.

“We have decided that the ITR will no longer promote the DTM in 2023 – declared the former Austrian driver, an old acquaintance of F1 above all for his past in McLaren, Ferrari and Benetton –in light of the general conditions and the numerous challenges, the economic risk for next year is too high”. Now the only lifeline for the DTM may be theinterest of ADAC, the German Automobile Federation. “The discussions with ADAC have been very constructive, but there is no final decision yet. Even without ITR, the DTM brand can have a future at ADAC. That is why we are still in dialogue with them “, Berger said in this regard.

It should be remembered that ADAC has already been organizing its own championship for GT3 cars since 2007, theADAC GT Masters, which in 2022 developed over seven rounds between Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. It would therefore be necessary to understand how a possible acquisition of the DTM would be placed with respect to the existence of the Masters.