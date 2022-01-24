The second season of euphoria, the teen drama that deals with issues of social interest has premiered its third episode this week. The new installment brought us new surprises and more details about one of the characters about which there was not much information so far, Cal Jacobs.

In this note, we will tell you what was seen in the third chapter of the series of hbo max and how certain characters developed within the plot.

How and at what time to watch episode 3 of Euphoria?

The third episode of the second season of Euphoria premiered on January 23, 2022 on hbo max. Every Sunday a new chapter of the youth series created by Sam Levinson is released.

Euphoria episode 3 premiere schedule

Mexico: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 p.m.

What do we see in episode 3 of Euphoria?

The third episode is called Ruminations: big and little bullys and according to the preview presented by streaming, the story will look back on the young life of Cal, Nate’s father and a character played by Eric Dane. We will see the first loves and attractions of him.

Also, we will be able to see the possible consequences that it would bring to Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) to distance herself from Nate (Jacob Elordi). On the other hand, it will be seen how Jules tells Elliot that she does not like him, after learning that he has become close friends with Rue.