Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections, said that the COVID-19 pandemic could end as early as 2022.

“I think on a planetary scale during the year it [пандемия коронавируса] will end unequivocally, ”Zhemchugov said in an interview“RIA News“.

However, according to him, the infection will first spread everywhere and even reach “to the farthest islands in the Pacific Ocean.”

The expert also expressed the opinion that in the case of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, it is necessary to focus not on the maximum growth rates of detected infected, but on identifying the disease in the early stages.

According to him, in this way, patients with a mild course of the disease can be treated with this option at home, and the healthcare system will not be overloaded.

The interlocutor noted that Omicron is likely to spread throughout the planet, but the number of deaths from it will be insignificant. As a result, the virus will “find” a new host, since “humanity has formed an inhibitory collective immunity.”

Earlier Sunday, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Omicron had moved the pandemic in Europe into a new, final phase. Kluge expressed confidence that once the surge of the Omicron strain subsides, “in Europe, there will be global immunity for some time” either due to vaccination or because of past illness.

On January 22, the chief infectious disease specialist of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Vladimir Nikiforov suggested that the coronavirus pandemic could end by summer. According to the expert, the appearance of the Omicron strain may indicate the end of the pandemic.

On January 14, virologist, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov, in an interview with Izvestia, pointed out that Russia is on the verge of the most powerful pandemic wave in the entire existence of COVID-19. The scientist noted that in the light of the fifth wave of the pandemic, the low vaccination rate among people over 60 should be of particular concern.

