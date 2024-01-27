The intellectual Eugenio Nasarre died this Saturday at the age of 77, according to the digital newspaper The debate, in which he was a columnist. Nasarre held the position of general director of RTVE in 1982, served as general secretary of Education in the first Government of José María Aznar from 1996 to 1999 and was a PP deputy in Congress from 2000 to 2016.

Nasarre was born in Madrid on March 2, 1946 and graduated in Law, Philosophy and Political Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). He was also a graduate in Journalism and an official in the Special Corps of Information and Tourism Technicians, which he joined by competitive examination in 1972. He began his political career in the Democratic Left, where he experienced the change of political regime and remained there until 1977. He later became active. in Unión de Centro Democrático (UCD) and in 1991 he joined the Popular Party, where he consolidated his career with Aznar, although he dedicated his last years to journalism in The debatewhere he published his last column on Tuesday.

He developed an extensive political career: he was head of Íñigo Cavero's cabinet in the Ministry of Education, general director of Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Justice (1979-1980) and undersecretary of Culture from 1980 to 1982. At that stage he faced issues such as the Divorce Law.

In 1982, he was appointed general director of Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE), although he left office after the victory of the PSOE in the general elections of that year, which gave the presidency of the Government to Felipe González.

After José María Aznar's first victory in the 1996 general elections, he was appointed general secretary of Education and Professional Training of the Ministry of Culture. Two years later, he took over the Directorate of Analysis and Studies of the Presidency of the Government.

In 2000 he was elected popular deputy in the general elections and in the Lower House he was president of the Education, Culture and Sports Commission, substitute member of the Permanent Deputation and member of the RTVE Commission. He repeated as popular deputy for Madrid in the 2004 elections, in which the PP lost the majority, and later in the 2008 and 2011 elections.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In 2016 he abandoned active politics to dedicate himself to Europeanism and Christian humanism. Nasarre, who was a professor at the Faculty of Information Sciences in Madrid, was a trustee of the Catholic Education Foundation and a member of the Jacques Maritain International Institute. He dedicated the last years of his professional life to journalism.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has lamented the death of Nasarre in a publication in X in which he describes him as “a firm defender of the Constitution” and “a great intellectual, who dedicated many years to the PP.”