Especially because this is a criticism of the Japanese entertainment industry. But not only that, but also because he focuses his comments against live-action or real-action adaptations in Japan.

Who decided to completely distance themselves from the live-action of Oshi no Ko is the artist behind the manga, Mengo Yokoyari. Through Twitter she revealed that she left all supervision of the series to another team.

In your own words 'it's hard to write right now because everything I say will appear in an article!'. To the above, he added '(Don't do it!) When the public talked about Ano-san's blonde hair, I felt nervous and excited.'.

Fountain: Toei/Amazon.

Later, he highlighted 'As for the live-action adaptation, I left everything, from supervision to other aspects, to the staff (Sorry! I couldn't secure the work schedule!)'.

The cartoonist of Oshi no Ko he finished by saying 'and I'm looking forward to seeing it from a viewer's perspective!!!'. His message has set off alarms among some fans. The most criticized so far is the casting and characterization of the characters.

Some have pointed out that the actor who plays Aqua is too old for the role. Others that not even the color of the hair or the eyes of the characters in Oshi no Ko They are respected.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

That's something that more than one competent cosplayer has recreated with great success. The fact that the creators of the series do not participate causes insecurity, since the same thing happened with the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebopwhich ended in disaster.

