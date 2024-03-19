Thibaut Courtois tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on August 10, in the penultimate training session before the first league match, and this Tuesday, seven months later, in another training session, when he was already looking forward to returning, he tore his meniscus. inside of the other knee, the right one. The first estimates calculated that he could need between six and seven weeks to recover from this mishap, according to sources close to the footballer. Although depending on the type of surgery they undergo, it could be prolonged, which would mean a blank season.

More information

The calamity occurred in an atypical work session. With most of the players settled with their national teams, the few who have stayed in Valdebebas were working with Castilla, when the 31-year-old goalkeeper noticed a crack in the joint. The alarm initially raised fears that he had torn the ligaments in the other knee, but the first examinations ruled out such a serious injury and the doctors' discussions then stopped to evaluate what type of intervention would be the most appropriate: a seam. , or repair of the damaged meniscus, or a total removal. This option was the one chosen with Varane at the time. He allows a shorter recovery, but leaves more consequences. By losing the cushioning provided by the meniscus, the knee suffers more in the long run. Repair involves a somewhat slower recovery, which can take up to 12 weeks, but it has benefits over time.

The impact for Courtois was more emotional than physical. After the tear in August, the damaged meniscus can be considered a minor issue. But seeing themselves so close to being able to return to the competition, the blow for the goal was hard.

Courtois had already been working normally with the rest of the group for a few days, which had caused Carlo Ancelotti to be optimistic: “We are better than ever. With an advantage in the League, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Courtois is back, Militão is back …”, he said on Friday, the eve of the match against Osasuna in El Sadar. That day he described the plan that the goalkeeper and the center back were going to follow in Valdebebas during the break, after both suffering the same injury and having been operated on by the same surgeon on the same day, August 17: “They have started working with the group. “They are going to play two friendly matches between us, with the quarry.” And after months of caution, he ventured to set a date for his possible return: “I think they will be available for the game on the 31st.” [de marzo] against Athletic. Without risking. It is important that they are available. And I think they will be, because they are very good.”

In the background of this calendar outlined by Ancelotti was the Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City, with the first leg at the Bernabéu on April 9 and the return leg at the Etihad on the 17th. This Tuesday's meniscus mishap of the other knee upset the forecasts, and above all Courtois's expectations. If the recovery period for this new ailment ends up being the shortest, six or seven weeks, he could be back around May 7, precisely the date on which UEFA has scheduled the return matches of the semifinals of the Champions.

If Madrid were to overcome the tie against City, Courtois would find himself with that option upon his return and with the last four games of the League, which ends on the weekend of May 25 and 26. Apart from that, there would only be a hypothetical Champions League final left, on June 1 at Wembley Stadium, in London. That would be the last opportunity of this course for Courtois. Afterwards, only the Euro Cup remains, but the goalkeeper, with an open conflict with the Belgian coach, Domenico Tedesco, already announced in December that he was resigning from the tournament.

Courtois' new setback gives a few extra weeks in goal to Lunin, who was already beginning to see his stay in the starting lineup end, after overtaking Kepa, hired as first option after the Belgian's injury, in the position. The 25-year-old Ukrainian arrived at Madrid in 2018 and had never played so much. He has played 2,100 minutes, more than double the 900 he played last season.

