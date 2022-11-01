Politico: EU will provide Ukraine with €18 billion in aid in 2023 in the form of loans and grants

The European Union (EU) intends to provide Ukraine with a significant part of the financial assistance for 2023, up to 18 billion euros, in the form of loans and grants. Writes about it Politico with reference to diplomatic sources.

We are talking about filling the budget of Ukraine for the next year at 1.5 billion euros per month. This assistance to Kyiv was promised by the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen at a conference in Berlin on October 25. The publication, citing a draft of the relevant document, reports that the EU countries will discuss on Thursday, November 3, how to collect this money.

Sources of the publication said that the EC intends to offer the EU countries three options for raising funds, which involve preferential borrowing against various combinations of financial guarantees from the EU in case of default and the inability of Kyiv to repay debts. If EU countries agree to loan guarantees, Kyiv could get a “ten-year grace period” to repay the loan.

On October 25, Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union is ready to allocate 1.5 billion euros per month to Ukraine to cover budgetary expenses, including salaries and pensions. She expressed hope for the help of EU allies. The head of the EC expects that the United States, other Western countries and international financial institutions will help with the rest of the necessary amount.