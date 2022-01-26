Tajani elected President of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the European Parliament

“This morning I was re-elected by acclamation as President of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the European Parliament. I thank my colleagues for their trust. I will continue to fight to guarantee the centrality and independence of the European Parliament, the democratic expression of all EU citizens “. He writes on Twitter Antonio Tajani, National coordinator of Forza Italia and vice president of European People’s Party.

