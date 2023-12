European Council plenary: bloc should impose more sanctions against Hamas in the coming weeks | Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/Disclosure/Council of the European Union

The Council of the European Union (EU) announced this Friday (8) the inclusion of two Hamas leaders on its list of terrorists and sanctions against both.

In a statement, the council reported that the measures are already in force and cover Mohammed Deif, general commander of Hamas’ military wing (the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades) since 2002, and Marwan Issa, deputy commander of Hamas’ military wing.

“Following their inclusion on the list, the two individuals are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in EU Member States. EU operators are also prohibited from making funds and economic resources available to them,” the agency said.

A senior EU official told Reuters that the bloc will impose new measures against the terrorist group soon. “I am sure that sanctions on Hamas will be adopted in the coming weeks,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The West has stepped up economic sanctions against Hamas as part of its response to the terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, which left around 1,200 people dead.

In late November, the US Treasury Department announced economic sanctions against 20 people and entities involved in financing the Iranian Ministry of Defense, General Staff and Revolutionary Guard, who would use a network of shell companies based abroad to sell products basic needs and obtain resources to support terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.