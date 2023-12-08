Home page World

The faux pas happens to the BBC News presenter live on television. © Screenshot/X @BNODesk

What was that? BBC presenter Maryam Moshiri reacts publicly to a middle finger faux pas in front of an audience of millions during a live broadcast.

London – After the commercial break, the British station had an audience of millions BBC greeted with an extraordinary gesture. What was originally supposed to be a joke clearly backfired. The presenter extends the middle finger to millions of people.

The presenter is not alone in this campaign, as there are now some famous middle finger scandals. The latest middle finger in front of a large audience comes from climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Between laughter and outrage: the middle finger in front of the camera was not intended

News anchor Maryam Moshiri says she is remorseful after holding her middle finger up to the camera for a few seconds during a live broadcast. The video with the middle finger raised BBC Presenter has now gone viral. On the one hand, this causes outrage, but rather amusement on social networks.

Most of the comments are calm and hope that the moderator does not suffer any negative consequences as a result of the slip-up. “I hope she doesn’t get fired because of this,” writes one X user. Another celebrates the campaign: “As a fee payer, I demand more appearances like this.”

BBC presenter apologizes

On Thursday (December 7th), the presenter explained via the short message service As the director counted down from ten, she played along as if she were also counting down.

At the number one she then turned her finger over and didn’t notice that this was visible in the picture. “It was not my intention for this to happen and I am sorry if I have offended or upset anyone.”

The BBC audience of millions expected a serious introduction – and was completely surprised

Media picked up the incident and distributed the video in which the news anchor then quickly lowers the middle finger and comments: “Live from London – these are them BBC-News”. She then continued her reporting on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has to answer to a commission for his Corona policy.

Behind the scenes of BBC In any case, it seems to be amusing, because it remains to be doubted whether the raised middle finger could lead to immediate termination. In Germany, such a gesture can be punished; the middle finger cost an AfD politician dearly last year. (cg)