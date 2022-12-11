Monday, December 12, 2022
EU Parliament | Four indicted in corruption investigation – AFP: Indictment at least for Deputy Speaker Kail

December 11, 2022
in World Europe
Policy|EU Parliament

The Prosecutor’s Office did not name the people charged. However, the legal source said that among them is the Greek vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili.

Four people have been charged and remain in custody in an investigation related to the European Parliament’s suspected corruption, says the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not name the people charged. However, a legal source told news agency AFP that among them is the Greek deputy speaker of the parliament Eva Kaili.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the home of another member of parliament was also searched late on Saturday evening.

AFP reports that, according to the prosecutors, a total of EUR 600,000 in cash has been found in previous home searches. The police also confiscated computers and mobile phones.

Belgian police arrested Kail and several other people on Friday.

