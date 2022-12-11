Latest news on Liga MX transfers towards Clausura 2023: Muñoz, Van Rankin, ‘Fideo’, ‘Dedos’, Peña and more

Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

SAY GOODBYE 👹 Toluca thanked Carlos Guzmán via social networks. While the player thanks the club and the fans for all the support he received while defending the Diablos jersey. pic.twitter.com/sSmuBRatJ3 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) December 8, 2022

“Thank you very much, Toluca. It was a wonderful year, filled with many emotions”could be read.

The newspaper Millennium reported that the Sacred Flock will make an offer of 2.5 million dollars to take the attacker, having a week to respond to the offer.

The Mexican team would pay 80 percent of the defender’s letter, missing what the contract would be like.

Josecarlos Van Rankin arrived at Necaxa after registering 65 appearances with the Portland Timbers of the United States. pic.twitter.com/GTZORD22AO — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 10, 2022

The one trained in CU was already announced as a signing for Rayos del Necaxa.

🚨Official🚨

Pumas made official the arrival of Sebastián Sosa, as the new goalkeeper of the university students

🐱⚽#PumasMX #ElMagazoMelinPresents pic.twitter.com/XCTonMBHzE — Gerardo Melin (@elmagazo) December 9, 2022

The selected Uruguayan will live his second stage in Mexican soccer after having been in Pachuca, miners, Morelia Y Mazatlan.

CLOSED 🚨✅

Club Santos Laguna and Deportivo Toluca reached an agreement to exchange players, Raúl López (29) will play with Santos, and Emilio Orrantia (31) returns to play with Deportivo Toluca. pic.twitter.com/G8Y230t2PT — Real Info 🚨 (@MakinaFutbol) December 8, 2022

The Fingers said goodbye to Hell by writingr: “Today I have to say goodbye to this great club. I have nothing but words of gratitude for Toluca. It took two and a half years to defend this shield that I will always carry in my heart. I wish you the best”.

🚨 #river | On Monday Matías Kranevitter joins the rest of the squad in training. pic.twitter.com/VWQEiZkteS — Maxi (@maxpugliese92) December 11, 2022

willie gonzalez of the RG the Sporty revealed that the striker would go to football in Russia on loan, in order to resume his level and have a new chance in the north.

Commitment and loyalty to you, my dear lightning, with you until 2025! Let’s go @ClubNecaxa 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ySfsrx1u3N — Alexis Peña (@alexispl82) December 11, 2022

Having separated from the Flock, the defender became part of the Necaxa.

Fernando Gorriarán in the physical tests to soon be officially announced as a reinforcement of Tigres 📹@FelipeGalindot pic.twitter.com/7Lt9PI3SaZ – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) December 10, 2022

“Everything, what the club is, what kind of players there are, obviously I have many individual goals that I can undoubtedly achieve at this club. I will always give my all, for the shirt, for these colours, and I will defend them as if they were mine for the rest of my life, so we are going to wait to do important things.”declared the containment.

José de Jesús de Godinez is a new footballer for Club Sport Herediano, all set. He has already completed the immigration procedures and the pre-contract is signed. 🔴🟡 👉🏼 Chivas 6-month loan, with a one-year option. NEW FORWARD. WE CONTINUE. 😎 pic.twitter.com/3u1xOHho9l — Kevin Jimenez (@KevinJimenezCR) December 6, 2022

🚨Transfer Market🚨 Manuel Castro is a new player for FC Juárez, coming from Estudiantes de la Plata. pic.twitter.com/9tFZJPptb3 – AllFootball1620 (@futbol1620) December 8, 2022

⚽🎽 @ClubPueblaMX reports that Ángel Robles and Daniel Álvarez rejoin the strip for the Clausura 2023. pic.twitter.com/ixB0IyRNvj – Sports Contact (@TDContacto) December 7, 2022

On the other hand, the striker comes from having participated with the Atletico Morelia on the expansion leaguewhere he scored four goals in 16 duels.