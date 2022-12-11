Latest news on Liga MX transfers towards Clausura 2023: Muñoz, Van Rankin, ‘Fideo’, ‘Dedos’, Peña and more

We are less than a month away from the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX. For this reason, the teams continue to make moves in their ranks, so Stove Football is on fire.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
The winger became a member of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, as announced by the club through social networks. At the same time, the defender wrote a message of thanks to the club.
“Thank you very much, Toluca. It was a wonderful year, filled with many emotions”could be read.
The Santos Laguna striker who is on loan with the Newcastle United from England was wanted by Chivas.
The newspaper Millennium reported that the Sacred Flock will make an offer of 2.5 million dollars to take the attacker, having a week to respond to the offer.
A few days ago it was announced that three clubs are after the services of the Uruguayan from Puebla, but now the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He reported that Toluca would have reached an agreement for his signing.
The Mexican team would pay 80 percent of the defender’s letter, missing what the contract would be like.
The right side returned to Guadalajara after his loan with the Portland Timbers of the MLSHowever, after the preseason, he did not convince the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic and now has a new home.
The one trained in CU was already announced as a signing for Rayos del Necaxa.
Finally, Pumas made official the incorporation of the Uruguayan goalkeeper, from the Independent of Avellaneda.
The selected Uruguayan will live his second stage in Mexican soccer after having been in Pachuca, miners, Morelia Y Mazatlan.
The daily record shared that the goalkeeper ends his contract with América in a few weeks and has no problem extending his bond, although in case Guillermo Ochoa sign his renewal, he would analyze his continuity because he wants to add minutes.
The Toluca Y Saints Lagoon They decided to exchange players.
The Fingers said goodbye to Hell by writingr: “Today I have to say goodbye to this great club. I have nothing but words of gratitude for Toluca. It took two and a half years to defend this shield that I will always carry in my heart. I wish you the best”.
After putting an end to his time with Atlético San Luis, the Uruguayan would sign with the Mazatlanwhich managed to prevail over Xolos. The signature is still missing, but everything is going smoothly for the striker to be a gunfighter.
The Argentine pivot left Rayados behind, as he traveled to Buenos Aires this Wednesday to close his final transfer with the River Platewhere he will sign until December 2025.
The Ecuadorian does not enter into the plans of the Argentine coach Diego CoccaHowever, the board wants to keep him linked to the club, so he will emigrate even though his letter remains from the Tigers.
willie gonzalez of the RG the Sporty revealed that the striker would go to football in Russia on loan, in order to resume his level and have a new chance in the north.
The Guadalajara officially released the defender, who could never see minutes in the MX League with the red and white jacket except a duel mx cup.
Having separated from the Flock, the defender became part of the Necaxa.
After so much rumor, the Uruguayan finally appeared in San Nicolás de los Garza to present the corresponding medical and physical evidence, in order to be formally presented as a signing of the tigersfrom Saints Lagoon.
“Everything, what the club is, what kind of players there are, obviously I have many individual goals that I can undoubtedly achieve at this club. I will always give my all, for the shirt, for these colours, and I will defend them as if they were mine for the rest of my life, so we are going to wait to do important things.”declared the containment.
Again, the striker was not contemplated by Chivas for the tournament. The youth player was on loan with the Necaxa the last semester and now he is leaving Mexico to see action with the heredian from Costa Rica. He will be on Costa Rican soil for six months, with the option of extending his stay for one more tournament.
As had been announced, the Uruguayan striker was finally announced as a reinforcement for Bravos de Juárez, coming from students of La Plata. Similarly, he has experience in soccer in Uruguay and the United States.
El Fideo ended its loan with the Toluca to return with him Puebla.
On the other hand, the striker comes from having participated with the Atletico Morelia on the expansion leaguewhere he scored four goals in 16 duels.
