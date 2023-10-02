For the first time, the foreign ministers of the European Union meet outside their borders and this October 2 they gathered in Kiev, in a significant support after the political turn in Slovakia, which threatens to withdraw its military support to the invaded country for Russia. Officials are reviewing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposed peace plan as concerns arise after the US Congress suspended expanded military aid funds to Kiev in a temporary budget to avoid a federal government shutdown.

The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, described the meeting of foreign ministers on October 2 in the Ukrainian capital as a demonstration of “unwavering” support, the first in a country outside the European Union and at war.

More than 19 months after Russia began its invasion of its neighbor, the 27-country bloc, the United States and the United Kingdom have provided crucial military and financial support to Kiev, allowing it to resist and defend itself against attacks by one of the most powerful armies in the world, but now signs of political tension are emerging in Europe and in the leading power.

One of the recent concerns comes from the United States, where Congress eliminated funding for aid to Ukraine from a provisional budget reached last Saturday, September 30, in a last-minute attempt to avoid a government shutdown.

However, within the framework of the meeting, Ukrainian leaders were optimistic about the attendance of one of their main allies.. “We do not feel that US support has been shattered (…) Because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine. It is about the stability and predictability of the world and that is why I believe that we will be able to find the necessary solutions,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In Washington, some Republicans oppose more military aid to Ukraine, arguing that domestic needs are greater. However, on Sunday, on the eve of this meeting in kyiv, President Joe Biden assured the attacked nation that he can “count” on the support of his government.

But many U.S. lawmakers say getting assistance to Ukraine through Congress is becoming more difficult as the conflict spreads. Republicans on the right wing of the conservative caucus and supporters of former President Donald Trump are increasingly calling for a halt to funding to Ukraine.

kyiv stressed that it held talks with both Democrats and Republicans to ensure continued support.

“The decision was made as it was, but we are now working with both sides of Congress to ensure that (the funding suspension) is not repeated under any circumstances,” Kuleba added.

Meanwhile, Russia considered that the latest steps in the US Legislature will not modify the North American country’s aid to kyiv. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov described the disagreements in Congress as a “spectacle for the public.”

On the other hand, the leaders of the European Union maintain special attention on the possible accession of kyiv to the community bloc. The EU will soon extend “from Lisbon to Luhansk”said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, naming one of the Ukrainian provinces under Russian occupation.

Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine falters

Another of the great concerns arises within the European Union. The victory of former pro-Russian Prime Minister Roberto Fico in the parliamentary elections on Saturday, September 30, threatens to stop military aid from that country, also a member of NATO.

During his campaign, Fico appealed for “not a single round” of ammunition from Slovakia’s reserves to be sent to Ukraine.

After his victory at the polls, the pro-Moscow political leader stressed that Bratislava would focus its assistance on humanitarian issues.

“We are not going to change that we are prepared to help Ukraine in a humanitarian manner (…) We are willing to help in the reconstruction of the State, but you know our opinion on arming Ukraine,” Fico said.

File- Pilots of the Polish aerobatic team Orlík fly their PZL-130 aircraft during the Slovak International Air Festival SIAF 2015, at the Slovak Air Base in Sliac, August 29, 2015. © AFP/Joe Klamar

Slovakia, a NATO state with a small border with Ukraine, has welcomed refugees and, under the outgoing government, provided a significant supply of weapons, even making it one of the first to send fighter jets to the attacked nation. .

For now, the EU has managed to maintain Slovakia’s firm pro-Ukrainian stance, despite pressure from Hungary, whose nationalist leader Viktor Orban regularly rebukes sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow.

Now, Bratislava’s continued support for kyiv is compromised. Fico would have to establish a coalition with at least one other party that does not publicly share his position on Ukraine to form a government, after failing to obtain an absolute majority.

The support of this NATO member nation is now in the balance and the key is in the Hlas party, which came in third place. The bench will have to define whether it supports SMER, the winning movement and its former ally Robert Fico, a scenario in which Slovakia would be left with a pro-Russian government, or, on the contrary, supports progressive Slovakia, which came in second place. and with which the country would have a pro-European government.

Russia admitted that it closely watches political movements on Slovak territory.

Discussions on Zelensky’s peace plan

This is a 10-point peace proposal, presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since last year and which has been discussed on two occasions by national security representatives, but not at the level that European foreign ministers will do so.

The plan outlines the total exchange of prisoners and deportees, as people who were forced by Russia to move to that territory are classified, including thousands of children.

Likewise, it calls for radiological and nuclear security, food security, energy security, implementation of the UN charter, withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and the cessation of hostilities, justice, measures against the ecocide caused by Moscow and environmental protection environment, prevention of escalation and confirmation of the end of the war.

With Reuters and local media