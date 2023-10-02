During the years Final Fantasy 14 has accumulated a long series of goals internal to the video game: to be precise we are talking about 2,751. Some are simple – completing the story, leveling up some classes, participating in an event – but others take hundreds and hundreds of hours or even years to complete. To date, in fact, no one had completed the 100% of the game objectives. But someone has now done it.

It is a Japanese server playerat least according to what is reported by the Lalachievents website which tracks all the collectibles of Final Fantasy 14. Precisely, the goal was reached in August 2023, but only recently someone realized it and the news circulated online.

THE 2,751 Final Fantasy 14 Achievements they include completing all five final raids – considered the most difficult tasks in the game – and participating in thousands of dungeons, raids, hunts and PvP modes with different classes. As if that wasn’t enough, the player has managed to obtain every single relic weapon in all expansions, a feat that takes a huge amount of time.