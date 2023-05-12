Euractiv: EU intelligence said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 13 thousand people killed and 35 thousand wounded

The intelligence of the European Union (EU) stated that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have lost 13 thousand people killed and 35 thousand wounded. About it informs Euractiv portal with reference to the EU internal memorandum.

It is noted that the document uses data provided by Kiev, as well as based on media reports and intelligence leaks.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky refused to disclose the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting that they are recorded, and he “does not care” about the dead citizens.