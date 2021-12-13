EU EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on topics such as Ukraine and Belarus

At an informal lunch meeting, foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

EU the foreign ministers will meet in Brussels today. Finland will be represented at the meeting by the Secretary of State Johanna Foguvuori.

Current issues in the Foreign Affairs Council include Ukraine and Belarus. The Council’s main topics are EU-Africa relations, Central Asia and Venezuela.

At an informal lunch, the Foreign Ministers will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thanin.

A discussion with the Qatari minister is planned, including on the situation in Afghanistan. There are problems with the human rights situation in Qatar and the conditions of migrant workers, but the country has played a key role in the August evacuations from Kabul and made it possible to maintain dialogue with the Taliban, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

EU-Qatar cooperation in Afghanistan aims, among other things, to improve the humanitarian situation in the country.

Finland opened an embassy in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.