Christianity Today is Lucia’s Day – a traditional procession canceled due to the coronavirus

Today Lucia’s Day is celebrated.

Lucia Memorial Day, which belongs to the Catholic tradition, is now celebrated in Finland, especially in Swedish culture, as a celebration of light and joy.

Many schools and kindergartens also have their own Lucia events, and different cities choose their own Lucia.

St. Lucia is believed to have been a historical figure who suffered martyrdom In Sicily around 304 during the persecution. He is one of the saints of the Catholic Church.

The Lucia tradition has spread to Finland from Sweden, where it had come mainly from northwestern Germany or Flanders.

Turku was probably the first Lucia in Finland in 1898, says Folkhälsan. The Lucia procession was first seen in Helsinki in 1930.

This Lucia from Finland is from Mariehamn Tilde Polviander.

He will be crowned in Helsinki Cathedral in the early evening, but the traditional procession crossing the city center has been canceled due to the corona. Lucia shows up on the steps of the church and then returns inside.

The church is open to the public, but admission is limited. The organizer of the event has announced that participants must present a corona passport at the door.

Up-to-date information on Lucia’s arrangements can be found, for example, on the website www.lucia.fi as well as social media from Folkhälsan accounts.

Finland Lucia and the choir accompanying her are scheduled to visit hospitals, nursing homes and various events this month and next. The program is implemented in accordance with the current corona guidelines.

Lucia also has a role in charity, as the funds raised are channeled to people who need support in their daily lives.

“Sickness, unemployment or divorce can happen to anyone. Korona has been plagued by many, and in several families support networks have shrunk when it has not been possible to obtain support from grandparents. Many hobbies also came to a halt due to the corona, ”says Folkhälsan’s family work expert Britt-Helen Tuomela-Holti in the bulletin.

Folkhälsa maintains the Lucia tradition in Finland with Hufvudstadsbladet and the Swedish-speaking Yle.