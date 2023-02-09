During Nintendo Direct broadcast tonight, ATLUS announced the arrival of the anthology Etrian Odyssey Origins CollectionHD remastered collection of the first three installments of the dungeon RPG saga.

The triple title will come up Nintendo Switch the next 1st of June, both as a compilation album and as three separate titles sold digitally. The title will also come yes pc through Steam the same day. Features include 24 new usable character portraits, new difficulty options, auto-map functionality, and more.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – Announce Trailer

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection: A collection of the first three games in the Etrian Odyssey series, remastered in HD, is coming to Nintendo Switch. Return to explore the labyrinth with a blank map as your only guide. By filling it up as you go, you’ll be able to push yourself further and further. Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, which includes 24 new character illustrations, will arrive on Nintendo Switch on June 1st. Each of the games included in the collection will also be available for purchase separately from Nintendo eShop. Pre-orders will open at the end of the presentation.

Source: Nintendo Italy