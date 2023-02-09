Nintendo Switch Online it’s one of those services that has more or less grown since they came out. It has NES, SNES, Genesis and N64 games. However, from the moment you are reading this note, several games from both Game Boy and Game Boy Advance will be added.

This information was disclosed during the Nintendo Direct February 2023 where it was possible to appreciate:

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: A Link’s Awakening DX

Tetris

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game and Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II: Return of Samus

warioland 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

To that they also added that there will be several filters such as the original GB, the Pocket, GB Color. Up to two players will be able to enjoy compatible titles both online and locally.

Other confirmed games that will come later to Nintendo Switch Online they are the TLOZ: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Kirby Tilt n Tumble.

On the other hand, on Nintendo Switch Online there will also be Game Boy Advance games that will be available but for those who have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. The confirmed games are:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minishcap

It was also confirmed that there will be online and local play for up to 4 players with the compatible games.

Other confirmed titles are Metroid Fusion, Kirby The Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun.

It is worth noting that these titles will be available in the remainder of the day. This will be a good opportunity to revive several portable classics.